Amelia Spencer reveals her wedding dress had ‘special connection’ to Princess Diana

Lady Amelia Spencer, niece of the late Princess Diana, tied the knot with long-time beau Greg Mallett on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023, per Express.co.uk.

The ceremony was held at Quoin Rock Manor House on a mountaintop in the Western Cape wine region of South Africa.

The wedding gown for the ceremony was revealed by Hello! magazine on Sunday, March 26th, 2023, which was custom Atelier Versace, which took the course of two and a half months to make.

While the gown was elegant and beautiful, it also had a ‘special connection’ to her aunt Diana, who passed away in 1997, when Amelia was only five years old. She said that her choice of designer would have been approved by her late aunt, who was a close friend of Gianni Versace and a wearer of his designs.

“I think she would be very proud to see me on my wedding day,” Amelia told the outlet. “I know the Versace family also absolutely love Diana, so there's a very special connection that we have.”

Her gown was crafted from custom silk rebrodé lace and featured a two-and-a-half-metre train, Swarovski crystals, a hand-embroidered neckline and structured shoulders, with intricate flower patterns running throughout.

Furthermore, it was paired with an elegant five-metre-long veil made out of fine silk tulle and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Of her stunning dress, Amelia said, “It’s honestly the most beautiful dress I’ve ever seen. It’s been the happiest experience working with Versace. Every single member of their team were like angels.”

She added, “I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

As maid of honour, her twin sister Lady Eliza appeared in a custom Versace pale pink silk satin slip dress.