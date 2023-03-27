Suniel Shetty opens up about his bond with son-in-law KL Rahul

Actor Suniel Shetty reveals the kind of bnd he shares with his cricketer son-in-law KL Rahul.
Suniel stated: “I am anxious because that’s my child (KL Rahul) playing. I would wish well for him but through his eyes and seeing him, I have started empathising and sympathising, appreciating every cricketer there is here. When your child goes through a low, it shakes you more probably than it shakes the child because he is the master of that form but you don’t know. You are seeing him as a father.”
“But then when he rises like a phoenix you feel this is something to be inspired from and this is what the team’s tough boys are. I am a proud father. Blessed is Athiya and blessed is Ahaan because he gets to learn about from him. He is calm, composed, very respectful. I don’t think I could have asked for a better son.”
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the in an intimate ceremony at Shetty’s Khandala Farmhouse a few months back.
On the work front, Suniel Shetty was recently seen in series Dharavi Bank. He is currently shooting for Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, reports Pinkvilla.
