50 Cent says he thought comedian Druski died on stage

Comedian Druski broke his ankle after falling on stage during a performance recently.

A video of the incident went viral, with the likes of Kevin Hart and rapper 50 Cent commenting on it.

"OMG yo life flashed before you eyes man," said Kevin Hart jokingly.

50 Cent jokingly said he thought the comedian died after falling on stage.

"Nobody told me Druski died. I send my condolences to his family and loved ones. Boy what **" happened here. Who puts that last step there like that."