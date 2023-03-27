Claim made in 'Spare' comes back to haunt Prince Harry

Prince Harry's claim about killing the Taliban during his mission in Afghanistan has come back to haunt him.

According to a report, an exiled anti-war Russian artist is planning to "drench" St Paul's Cathedral in human blood this month, to protest against Prince Harry's 'boasts' over killing 25 Afghan fighters.

Andrei Molodkin famously created a sculpture featuring an image of Vladimir Putin that was filled with blood donated by Ukrainian fighters.

Express.co.uk reported that Molodkin, who has had to flee Russia for France, is aiming to project a sculpture featuring human blood donated by Afghans on to St Paul's in the coming days, along with footage of the Duke of Sussex.

The Duke of Sussex faced criticism for revealing in his 'Spare' memoir how he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving in Afghanistan, saying the number did not fill him "with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me".

Molodkin said Harry's remarks made him "very, very angry" and his plan is to "drench St Paul's Cathedral in the blood of Afghan people".