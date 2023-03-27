Prince Harry dishes why Meghan Markle was 'not welcomed' at Balmoral

Prince Harry is opening up about the reason his wife, Meghan Markle, was barred from visiting the dying Queen.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals his father, King Charles, asked him not to bring his wife to Scotland.
Harry pens: “He said I was welcome at Balmoral, but he didn’t want…her. He started to lay out his reason, which was nonsensical, and disrespectful, and I wasn’t having it. Don’t ever speak about my wife that way. He stammered, apologetic, saying he simply didn’t want a lot of people around.”
Harry adds: “No other wives were coming, Kate wasn’t coming, he said, therefore Meg shouldn’t. Then that’s all you needed to say.”
