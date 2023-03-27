Prince Harry was 'barred' from taking flight to London with Prince William

Prince Harry took off on alone a commercial flight to get to London after Queen Elizabeth II death, he reveals.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he was greeted by every passenger on the plane, who extended their condolences on his life.

Harry pens: “The quickest way back would’ve been a lift with Pa or Willy…Barring that, it was British Airways, departing Balmoral at daybreak. I bought a seat and was among the first to board. Soon after settling into a front row, I sensed a presence on my right.”

He adds: “Deepest sympathies, said a fellow passenger before heading down the aisle. Thank you. Moments later, another presence. Condolences, Harry. Thanks…very much. Most passengers stopped to offer a kind word, and I felt a deep kinship with them all. Our country, I thought. Our Queen.”