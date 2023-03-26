Monica Chaudhary calls Kangana an inspiration, praises Ranbir Kapoor

Monica Chaudhary recalls when Kangana Ranaut replaced unwell male lead in play

Monica Chaudhary appeared in Tu Jhoothi Mai Makaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

She was convincing in her role and has garnered appreciative feedbacks from the audiences. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she reflected on her journey in Bollywood.

Talking about how Kangana has inspired her as an artist, she talked about the event when Kangana replaced a male lead in play, she said, “Once there was a play where one male actor fell sick and Kangana replaced him. None of the actors had prepared for it. She memorised the lines and played the male character with a moustache. He speaks about how an actor should be prepared like her to grab an opportunity.”

She also talked about Ranbir as an actor, she said, “Ranbir is my favourite actor so I can't agree more. He is one of the best actors in your country right now. He is extremely intelligent and knows what he does, especially with rom-com. I don’t know who shined and who did not, I just know every character shines a lot. I am Ranbir’s biggest admirer.”