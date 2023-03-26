 
Sunday March 26, 2023
Entertainment

K-pop group Stray Kids’ Seungmin is mistaken as a fan

By Web Desk
March 26, 2023
K-pop group Stray Kids’ Seungmin gets mistaken as a fan of the band in Atlanta. They performed in the city as a part of their second world tour called Maniac.

These shows were rescheduled from July 3rd when band members Felix, I.N, and Lee Know tested positive for Covid-19. They added a third day for the rescheduled shows on March 23rd and sold out the State Farm Arena which has a capacity of around twenty thousand.

As they prepare for their shows in Forth Worth, Seungmin shared a story from his time in Atlanta. He explained that he visited a Starbucks when exploring the city and was dressed head to toe in the group’s merchandise.

While there, the barista recognized the merch and asked Seungmin if he was a fan of the group. They then asked him if he attended the concert to which he replied in the affirmative and told them he had a great time. 