K-pop group Stray Kids’ Seungmin is mistaken as a fan

K-pop group Stray Kids’ Seungmin gets mistaken as a fan of the band in Atlanta. They performed in the city as a part of their second world tour called Maniac.
These shows were rescheduled from July 3rd when band members Felix, I.N, and Lee Know tested positive for Covid-19. They added a third day for the rescheduled shows on March 23rd and sold out the State Farm Arena which has a capacity of around twenty thousand.
As they prepare for their shows in Forth Worth, Seungmin shared a story from his time in Atlanta. He explained that he visited a Starbucks when exploring the city and was dressed head to toe in the group’s merchandise.
While there, the barista recognized the merch and asked Seungmin if he was a fan of the group. They then asked him if he attended the concert to which he replied in the affirmative and told them he had a great time.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have reportedly ‘chipped’ the armor of the House of Windsor
Marvel star Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday for assault, harassment, strangulation of a 30-year-old woman
The group recently earned 300 million views on the music video for their hit track 'Back Door'
It was a role the Armed Forces had prepared for over many years
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘finally losing’ their war with the Royal Family after ‘a long exhausting...
He released the original track and the album on March 24th