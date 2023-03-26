Jimin from BTS announces release of remixes for his title track

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS announces that he will be releasing two remixes of his title track Like Crazy. He announced on March 26th that there will be a Deep House Remix as well as a UK Garage Remix.
His agency BigHit Entertainment released a statement, claiming: “As a show of appreciation for all the love fans have already shown for Jimin’s first solo album, we will be releasing two remixes of the main track, ‘Like Crazy,’ in two different genres.”
They further explained the two remixes, adding: “‘Like Crazy (Deep House Remix)’ takes the original to even higher heights of brilliance and danceability with layers of heavy bass and intense rhythm, and the atmospheric two-step sound of ‘Like Crazy (UK Garage Remix)’ puts a dramatic spin on the original’s feelings of emptiness.”
