Keanu Reeves picks his top 4 favorite movies including Al Pacino classics

Keanu Reeves starring, much-awaited film, John Wick: Chapter 4, arrived in theatres on March 24.
During the latest action film’s promotional tour, Reeves, 58, candidly revealed his four all-time favorite Hollywood movies.
The Matrix actor said, "Four favorite films... I don't know. I'll do some that had some impact in the past."
He named Eraserhead by David Lynch as his first pick. The movie, which is Lynch's debut feature, tells the tale of a man who has a personal crisis as he considers becoming a father.
Reeves’ second pick was the Star Wars series as another one of his main inspirations. The Speed actor next revealed his choice including Hollywood legend Al Pacino’s two all-time classics; The Godfather film series - the tale of Michael Corleone's (Al Pacino)
Reeves, who has worked alongside Pacino in Devils Advocate, said, “I knew by working with [him] I could only raise my game, so to speak.”
“We work in totally different ways but our relationship was, for me anyway, fantastic. I had some of the best times of my life with him," he said.
Reeves' final pick was 1973’s Serpico.
Reeves recently paid an emotional tribute to his late co-star Lance Reddick on Monday, March 20, at the Los Angeles premiere of John Wick movie.
Reddick died only a few days before John Wick 4 was released.
