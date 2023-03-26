Prince Harry has made the ‘biggest, boldest and riskiest gamble’ that’s ever flopped

File Footage

A ‘non-gambler’ like Prince Harry has reportedly moved forward with the “biggest, boldest and riskiest gamble” that has ever flopped.



These claims and accusations have been issued by journalist Daniela Elser.

According to NZ Herald, “In hindsight, with the benefit of all that 20/20 vision, new glasses, and the passage of time there is something a tad surprising about that infamous trip Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex took to Las Vegas in 2012. He didn’t gamble.”

“As far as was reported at the time, the royal might have spent his days drinking and sloshing about in the cocktail of chlorine and antibiotic-resistant chlamydia in the MGM Grand pool, but blackjack? Roulette? Craps? Not once did he wager one of his grandma’s Canalettos on the ace of spades.”

“The Duke, back then, would not appear to have been a man who fancied a wager. But now, more than a decade on and a second infamous Harry ‘todger’ incident later, I think we can say that his biggest, boldest and riskiest gamble has flopped.”

For now “The house – or more accurately, Buckingham Palace – has won.”