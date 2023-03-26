Deepika Padukone's latest 'classic' saree look leaves fans awestruck

Deepika Padukone looks drop-dead gorgeous in a classic saree, fans are left stunned.

For a recent sports award event, Deepika opted for black saree and carried it in the perfect way possible.

Taking it to her Instagram, the actress dropped her pictures wearing the beautiful attire and wrote: “Keeping it classic.”

The Piku actress wore a timeless classic saree by Sabyasachi. The black coloured silk saree had rusted golden embroidery on the borders. She wore it with a long-sleeved blouse. She tied a neat bun along with a matching pair of earrings.

As soon as she shared the pictures of her regal look, fans flooded the comment section and showered their love. They can’t stop gushing over the classy look.



One of them wrote: “Obsessed”, while another fan wrote: “Queen of hearts.”

Meanwhile, other fan wrote: “You’re one of the people after Rekhaji who can carry classic styles and silhouettes very well.”

On the other hand, singer Shilpa Rao also dropped red hearts on the photos.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She received immense love for her last film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, reports Pinkvilla.