Prince William preparing for a new major role as future king?

Prince of Wales, Prince William is set to assume the role of ‘global statesman’ and his surprise trip to Poland was a key staging post for the new position.
The Daily Mail quoted a Kensington Palace spokesman reported: ‘It was important for the Prince to travel to Poland last week to not only recognise the duty of our troops, but also to shine a light on the ongoing humanitarian crisis. This is a continuation of the evolution of his role as a global statesman.”
The spokesperson further said, “We talk often about him using his global platform for the good of the environment via Earthshot. But this is the first opportunity for him to take a visit of this kind as Prince of Wales, and given that it is one of the biggest political issues facing every country on the planet, this is a demonstration of him growing as a statesman-like figure.”
Last week, Prince William visited Poland where he met British and Polish troops.
He said, “This afternoon I travelled to Poland to meet British and Polish troops, where I heard about their extraordinary work in support of Ukraine.”
Angelina Jolie seemed in good spirits as she stepped out of her three-hour lunch with David Mayer de Rothschild
Shweta Tripathi Sharma plays Golu in 'Mirzapur'
King Charles’ Coronation ceremony is due to be held in Westminster Abbey on May 6th, 2023 in London.
Bebe Rexha weighs in on the ‘weirdest’ fan present she ever received in the mail
The commemorative plates, mugs and other items Duchess China is making now were inspired by items produced in 1937 for...
Ireland Baldwin shows off her skills in dance, over on social media