Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘recreating what they wanted’ in the UK

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already working on creating their own royal court.



The founder of YouTube channel the Royal News Network made these admissions.

She questioned, “Number one, yes they do definitely want to create their own royal sphere in the United States. Obviously, we do not have a monarchy here and nor do we want one, so they're welcome to live here like other royals do but don't make yourself a royal of the United States - huge difference there.”

She also referenced the Megxit deal and added, “I think they are just trying to recreate what they wanted, what their vision was for themselves that they couldn't have in the UK, in the US.”

There “they could not get their way, I think at the end of the day that was their big anger point. They were not going to get their way.”