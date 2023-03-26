Prince Harry, Meghan Markle elite club outing was a ‘statement’ after Frogmore eviction

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are beginning to mingle with the Hollywood crowd after having stayed largely quiet in the Santa Barbara area for nearly three years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen arriving for dinner at one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive private clubs using its “celebrity door,” per Page Six.

The couple walked up to the front entrance of the San Vicente Bungalows, a chic West Hollywood hotspot owned by hotelier Jeff Klein, where they were caught on camera by waiting photographers.

The Spare author, 38, is now believed to be part of an elite group of club members, including many studio execs and celebs, who pay the $4,200-a-year fee, the outlet detailed.

It takes a couple a two-hour drive to get there. A fellow club member who was in attendance speculated that the couple’s timing was a “bold move” since King Charles had announced their Frogmore eviction.

“I think it was definitely a statement coming on the evening of the Frogmore news,” the member said.

“I know that San Vincente has a back door for celebrities, so no one needs to see you coming and going. They’re really all about privacy,” the member told the outlet.

“They have way bigger stars than Harry and Meghan coming in and no one will ever know they’re there. But Harry and Meghan said, ‘We’re fine’ and that they didn’t need to use it. And even when they left, they used the main entrance.”

The couple was joined by two friends as they dined at San Vicente, and happily chatted to fellow guests including actress Kate Hudson as they ordered a heap of healthy dishes, which, the club member said, they barely touched.