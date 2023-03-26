‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with long-time girlfriend Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe is going to be a dad!

The rep for Harry Potter alum, 33, confirmed the news to multiple outlets, including People Magazine and Us Weekly, that he and his long-time girlfriend Erin Darke, 38, are expecting their first child.

The news comes as the pair, who have been dating for over a decade, were recently photographed during a New York City outing, where Erin’s visible baby bump could be seen underneath her black hoodie.

The actors first met while filming the 2013 indie film Kill Your Darlings. Darke’s character strikes up a brief flirtation with Radcliffe’s character, before the two share an intimate moment in a library. The stars were first spotted together at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, where they were promoting the film, via Us Weekly.

In an interview with People back in March 2022, The Lost City actor shared that he and Darke are “really happy” together. “I’ve got a really nice life. I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade, pretty much.”

As for his growing family, the actor previously told Newsweek he would love for his future kids to hang around and explore movie sets, but avoid a life in the spotlight.

“I want my kids, if and when they exist…I would love them to be around film sets,” he told the outlet last October.

“A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like ‘God, you know, I’d love to be in the art department. I’d love to be something in the crew.’ Film sets are wonderful places. I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it’s really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs.”