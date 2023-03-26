Actor Jonathan Majors arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman

Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in New York City on Saturday

According to reports, he was taken into custody following a domestic dispute.

local media reported that The Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star was found at the scene of a reported domestic dispute after police responded to a 911 call.

Police said the actor is now charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident,” police said, adding that the unnamed victim “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

TMZ reported that Majors is no longer in police custody. The outlet cited unnamed law enforcement sources to say the alleged victim is the actor’s girlfriend, and that the two had gotten into an argument while heading home in a taxi.

A rep for the actor told TMZ: "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."