Prince Andrew advised against writing a book

Prince Andrew wants to write a tell-all book to change public's perception of him, reported The Sun months after his nephew Prince Harry published his explosive memoir titled 'Spare.
The publication reported that the Queen's second son wants to write an explosive, tell-all Royal autobiography, dubbed Spare 2.0, to try to repair his tattered reputation.
According to the report, Andrew is annoyed that his friends have warned him against releasing a book.
Quoting a source, The Sun wrote,“Everyone close to him is telling him it’s a stupid idea and he should just forget it.” It said two leading publishers are said to be interested in any autobiography.
The newspaper reported that Andrew is desperate for future funds after telling friends he has received no inheritance from the Queen when she died.
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor make red carpet appearance together
'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski discussed turning down the offer to film 'John Wick 5'
'Joker: Folie à Deux' released new first look images of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn from the set of the film
Maroon 5's Las Vegas residency began with Adam Levine showing love to family
Anushka Sharma asks paparazzi to relax after being called ‘Mrs Kohli’
Netflix Anime new episodes to watch in 2023