Prince Archie's official webpage reappears after vanishing from royal family site for hours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's profile mysteriously vanished from royal website for hours just a few days after it was updated to include his new title.

The official webpage of Prince Archie reappeared after few hours, leaving the royal watchers with a mystery.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes profiles also remained intact, while their daughter Princess Lilibet does not have a dedicated web page.



Other pages on the website also remained fully functioning, including those for Prince William and Kate Middleton's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Archie's page includes his birthday and tweets from the King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla welcoming him on his arrival. There were also adorable photos of the little Prince meeting his great-grandmother the late Queen Elizabeth II in his mother's arms.

Archie and Lilibet became a prince and princess when their grandfather Charles ascended to the throne following the death Queen Elizabeth II. The Sussexes gave a statement on the decision, saying: "The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch."