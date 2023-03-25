Victoria Beckham makes fun of her shirtless husband David in new hilarious post

Victoria Beckham does not miss any opportunity to poke fun at her beloved husband David Beckham, sharing another hilarious post about the couple's workout session.



The fashion designer memsmerised fans on Saturday as she openly mocked the legendary footballer during a lowkey couples' workout session together with trainer Bobby Rich.

The smitten couple got stuck into a weekend workout at a private London gym. The former Spice girl appeared making fun of the former England Captain who ditched his shirt for an intense workout session.

Turning to Instagram, Brooklyn's mother shared a picture of herself alongside David Beckham who appeared topless, captioning: "While one of us works really hard… the other one looks great not doing much."

David, 47, showed off his fit physique and diverse tattoos while he used a Theragun to help massage his muscles. But her wife captured the moment and appeared taking jibe at him to delight fans.

