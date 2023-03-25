Victoria Beckham’s friends lashes out at Rio Ferdinand over his diet comment

Victoria Beckham’s friends have recently supported the star after Rio Ferdinand claimed he'd never seen her eat.



Lately, Rio discussed about his friendship with fashion designer and her husband, David Beckham while he also made a statement about Victoria on Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O.

“I've never seen her eat anything. I don't remember anything that sticks out of my memory, to be honest,” he commented.

Following his remarks, friends of Victoria defended the former Spice Girls as they told The Sun, “Victoria has spoken a lot about what she eats and to say she doesn’t is a load of nonsense.”

“Why people are interested in what she eats is bizarre. Victoria has made no secret of the food she enjoys and doesn’t make an issue of it – so why people comment on it is baffling.”

Not only that, Rio’s comments drew irk from Victoria’s fans on social media, and people asked why he needed to make comments on “a sensitive, personal topic”.

Last year in July, Victoria shared a glimpse of her “extreme diet” after David confessed she “only eats grilled fish and vegetables”.