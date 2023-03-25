‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ director Chad Stahelski pleas Oscars to ‘recognize stunt work’

File footage

John Wick: Chapter 4 is receiving rave reviews all over the world. However, the franchise director Chad Stahelski has taken an aim at the Academy Awards for not ‘recognizing’ stunt work.



Stahelski argued that the Academy has never even “considered” recognizing stunts in the Oscars category.

“What makes you think they’ve ever really considered it? Have you ever talked to anyone in the Academy about it, or talked to anyone in the stunt world who has talked to the Academy about this?” Stahelski told Deadline.

“So you see the fundamental problem here. I think if I went to the Academy right now and asked, ‘Are there any of you who think stunts shouldn’t be in the Oscars? Could you find a single person?’ I don’t think so. So, OK. What seems to be the problem here? The problem is no one’s having the conversation.”

Stahelski, in the recent Q & A session, continued, “I’m raising it right now with you and you’re gonna help me raise the question back to them. There’s not a single arguable reason not to have stunts in the Academy Awards.”

Stahelski also noted John Wick: Chapter 4 as an example and said, “I’m asking you to throw down the gauntlet to help make it happen. I am happy to be a representative for the stunt community among other great people in it, to sit down with the Academy and go, OK, we’re all on the same page. How do we do this? Let’s figure it out together.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 released in theatres on March 24.

