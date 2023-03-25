Fans of BTS upset over alleged manipulation of Jimin’s album sales

After fans inquired further, Hanteo hid their real-time charts on their website

Fans of the K-pop group BTS are upset over the alleged sales manipulation by Hanteo Chart of Jimin’s solo album Face. Jimin released his debut album as well as his title track on March 24th.

He became the first solo artist in Hanteo history to have achieved over a million sales on the first day of sales. ARMYs took to celebrating the achievement across all social media platforms, however, they soon noticed that the chart stopped recording any new sales for around six hours.

Additionally, they realized that approximately 30,000 sales had been removed in an hour. When fans began to inquire about the discrepancy and freezing of sales, Hanteo came out with a statement that claimed the album had sold around 991,437 copies by March 24th.

There seemed to be another discrepancy as their website stated that he had sold 1.75 million copies instead. After fans inquired further, Hanteo hid their real-time charts on their website.