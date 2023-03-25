Jungkook from BTS makes hidden cameo in Jimin’s album

He then went on to play a short melody which fans realized was from the hidden track

Fans of the K-pop group BTS discovered that Jungkook was secretly involved in Jimin’s new solo album. Jimin released his solo debut Face and the title track Like Crazy on March 24th.

It was discovered that on the physical version of Jimin’s album, there was an exclusive song called Letter. Fans were able to pick up Jungkook’s backing vocals in the song almost immediately. Not only that, but they also later realised that Jungkook had teased his cameo earlier in a live stream.

Jungkook held a surprise live broadcast on Weverse where he made food and spent some time with fans. He then asked if the viewers wanted to see him play the guitar even though he’s only had one lesson. The singer then went on to play a short melody which fans later realized was from the hidden track Letter.