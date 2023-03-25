BTS’ Jimin ranks in top 30 on UK charts

UK’s official charts announced that Jimin had set a brand new record for soloists

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS has entered the top 30 on the UK official charts with his solo album. This makes him the highest-ranking K-pop soloist on the UK charts.

He released his first solo album Face and the title track Like Crazy on March 24th. On the same day, UK’s official charts announced that Jimin had set a brand new record for K-pop soloists with his new release on the Official Singles Chart.

In the week of the album’s release, his pre-release track for the album Set Me Free Pt. 2 debuted at No. 30 on the Singles Chart. A couple of weeks earlier, Jimin’s BTS bandmate J-Hope became the first K-pop soloist to have debuted in the Top 40 of the UK Singles Chart.

The track that earned the spot was his single with American rapper J. Cole called On The Street.