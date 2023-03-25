Sam Neill opens up about ONE Aussie star who ‘avoided’ him for 30 years

Sam Neill has recently discussed about one major Aussie star who is no longer on speaking terms with him for almost 30 years.



The Jurassic Park star revealed in his new memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This? that Judy Davis, who co-starred with him in the movie My Brilliant Career, “shunned” him over the years.

In his book, Sam confessed that he was “a little in love” after meeting Judy on the set of his Aussie hit movie in 1979.

However, Judy did not reciprocate to his feelings.

The two stars had worked in number of movies over the years but the actor mentioned that “things remained uneasy” and eventually the situation between them had “reached breaking point”.

“It was predictably awkward as hell working with Judy, but as always, I told myself it was worth it,” wrote the 75-year-old.

Talking about his last movie with Judy in 1996, Sam explained, “Towards the end, I realised that for some reason she wasn't talking to me. Not even good morning in the make-up trailer.”

“I'm often slow to realise these things, but I reluctantly came to understand that it really wasn't worth it at all. Not at all,” stated the actor in the book.

Sam continued, “Her last faithful supporter iced. We have never spoken again. I sometimes spot her in a foyer, and I see her sharply look away.”

“I have nothing to say to her anyway,” he added.