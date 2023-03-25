'Succession' star Brian Cox acknowledges show 'had a shelf life'

Lead actor Brian Cox has made peace with the ending of Succession.

Although Succession is an HBO show, Cox said it is the British writing team led by Jesse Armstrong who knew that it was time to stop.

Speaking about the final season 76-year-old Scottish actor said:

“These British writers have discipline and know that a show has a shelf life,” he added. “Most shows go past their sell by date but Jesse always knew he wanted to finish, although he was terrified about finishing it.”

Earlier, the actor admitted he would miss the show: “I’ll miss the cast, I’ll miss the atmosphere, I’ll miss the bonhomie,” he said.

“Logan, probably, I’ll miss a bit. But upward and onwards.”

The launch of Season 4, on March 26, sees Logan remote and disturbed, estranged from his children, who don’t attend his birthday party.

“When the kids aren’t around, he is very focused on who he is,” Cox says. “And not in a good way.”

American satirical black comedy-drama Succession follows the Roy family, owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate, who are fighting for control of the company amid ambiguity surrounding the health of the family's head, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).