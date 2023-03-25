Megan Fox still has ‘hard time trusting’ Machine Gun Kelly despite slamming cheating rumours

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are on a brink of their split but are still trying to salvage what they can.



The Transformers alum, 36, hinted at a potential breakup last month when she deleted all photos with the Bloody Valentine singer, 32, and shared a cryptic caption, alluding to infidelity by quoting lyrics from Beyoncé’s 2016 album Lemonade.

While the couple is seeking marriage counselling, things do not seem to be looking well for them both. A source close to the couple told People Magazine that they are “in therapy” but Fox is “having a hard time trusting” MGK following the rumours of cheating, even though she have previously denied them publicly.

“This is really boiling down to not working,” the source added. “There have been points where they haven’t been speaking, it’s been that bad.”

Another insider revealed that the two are in contact with one another and “still working on their issues.” The source said, “Only time will tell if they get back together properly, but it looks pretty unlikely right now.”

The insider also noted that the couple has “always had kind of a tumultuous relationship,” which has “never been easy, it’s always been very up and down.”

Recently, the Jennifer’s Body star attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Afterparty by herself on Sunday, March 12th, 2023. While she debuted a fiery new hair colour, she was also seen without her engagement ring.

“Megan was thrilled when they got engaged, though. She really loves him,” the insider continued. “She was never one to casually date, so she put her whole heart into their relationship. She isn’t happy now, though. She took her engagement ring off a while ago, and it’s not back on.”

Fox and Kelly first met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. The musician proposed to Fox in January 2022.