Harry to attend coronation on his own terms as King Charles retreat continues

Prince Harry will not be required to pay homage to Queen Consort Camilla if he decides to attend the coronation, according to a report in express.co.uk.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received an invitation to King Charles'coronation but have confirmed whether they would attend the ceremony.

Citing a source, the publication reported that will only pay homage to his father, saying: "Harry will not have to pass the Queen Consort and bow as he does so."

The royal family is hoping that this concession will persuade the prince to attend the ceremony.

The UK's Daily Express reported that Prince Harry has been struggling with the idea that Camilla will wear the crown that he believes should have been his mother's and that she will be anointed close to where Diana's coffin had rested at Westminster Abbey.

Speaking about Camilla in one of his recent interviews, Harry said, "She was the villain, she was a third person in the marriage. The need for her to rehabilitate her image… that made her dangerous."