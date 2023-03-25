Prince William expected Harry 'must come to him' to ask for help

Prince William called out Prince Harry for not discussing his problems in times of need.
During a heated conversation between the brothers at Prince Philip’s funeral, the Prince of Wales told his brother it was his ‘fault’ for ‘not coming to us.’
Harry recalls: “I started to say goodbye, good luck, take care, but Willy was really steaming, shouting that if things were as bad as I made out, then it was my fault for never asking for help. You never came to us! You never came to me!”
The Duke admits: “Since boyhood that had been Willy’s position on everything. I must come to him. Pointedly, directly, formally—bend the knee. Otherwise, no aid from the Heir. I wondered why I should have to ask my brother to help when my wife and I were in peril. If we were being mauled by a bear, and he saw, would he wait for us to ask for help?”
