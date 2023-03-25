Selena Gomez, Zayn Malik spark dating rumors by having dinner together in NYC

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik spotted together at NYC, spark dating rumors

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were spotted together having dinner at New York City today which has sparked massive dating rumors among their fans.

According to a report by People, their appearance went viral on TikTok after a user shared a text exchange with a friend of hers who claimed she was present at the same time as rumored couple at an unnamed restaurant in the city. However, media teams Gomez and Malik have not responded to rumors as of yet.

Earlier today, Gomez also made a statement about heavy bullying Hailey Bieber is receiving from past few days. She asked people to practice kindness and stop trolling Hailey. Her gesture was widely appreciated by fans.