Ranbir Kapoor spotted at hospital for shoot of Animal

Ranbir Kapoor is shooting for Animal. In order to shoot a hospital sequence, he was spotted at a hospital in a rugged avatar which is quite similar to Shahid Kapoor’s character as Kabir Singh. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
In a clip shared on Twitter by a fan account, Ranbir was spotted at a local hospital in Mumbai where he is dressed in a hospital gown with a huge beard walking towards the lift. The tweet is captioned as, “Animal on the loose in a hospital #RanbirKapoor #SandeepReddyVanga.”
However, Sandeep in an old interview made it clear that Ranbir’s character in Animal is in no way similar to Kabir Singh. He said, “I don’t think Ranbir’s character is close to Kabir Singh. You won’t find any similarity in the characters but there’s definitely violence. What will be common between both the movies is that they’re character-driven stories."
Fans quickly came to the actress’ defence, calling out the blatant racism
The company has been releasing the group’s final evaluation videos every week
Hongjoong expressed his gratitude to the senior idols that have paved the way for them to perform
The singer takes a look at his past through the album
Lewis Capaldi on how he started documenting about his mental health journey
Blac Chyna speaks up about Christianity faith in a latest interview