Diane Keaton ‘highly unlikely’ to ever date again

Diane Keaton has recently disclosed why she won’t ever date again and never be in a relationship.
In a new interview with AARP The Magazine for April/May cover story, the actress revealed, “I don't date. Highly unlikely.”
Diane continued, “I don't remember anyone calling me, going, ‘This is So-and-So, I'd like to take you out’. They don't happen. Of course not.”
On other hand, the Oscar-winning actress hasn’t married but she has a family of her which include two children who she adopted in her 50s and a pet dog Reggie.
While talking about her children, the 77-year-old star said, “They’re great kids. They’re doing good.”
Diane is fond of dogs and therefore, she shared, “A friend of mine gave her to me. I didn't even ask for her. He came to me and said, 'I think you need this dog.' I was like, 'OK, I guess?' Of course, now I just love her.”
Diane gushed, “Dogs are irresistible. They're just idiots. Reggie is a big jerk, and she's hilarious.”
Earlier in January, the actress told Extra, “I have not been on a date in 15 years.”
“They probably just thought, Enough's enough … she's too weird.' I'm kind of odd, but I'm doing fine,” she added.
