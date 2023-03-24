Prince Harry makes surprise UK TV appearance: Details

file footage

Prince Harry on Friday, March 24, made a shock appearance on UK TV to congratulate a veteran on the National Geographic show Car S.O.S, reported Mirror UK.



The Duke of Sussex appeared on the car renovation show with a special message for Lance Corporal Stephan Van Niekerk, who joined the 3rd Battalion at the age of 21 and had been struggling with his Jeep Grand Cherokee.

In his message, Prince Harry told Niekerk, who was left disabled after being hit by an IED: “Stephan, congratulations. I hope at this point you’re sitting in your brand new, or certainly what looks like a brand-new Jeep.”

“Good on you mate, well done, fully, fully, fully deserved. I can’t think of anyone that deserves this more than you," Prince Harry added.

He further said: “After getting injured at such a young age after two tours of Afghanistan, you are the definition of inspiration because you are not defined by your injury. You are defined by your selflessness to others, to your community, your inspirational talks to young people.”

Prince Harry continued: “And, of course, to your four kids, and your amazing wife Sadie, who no doubt has got you this far. So full respect, well done you, and I heard, someone told me, that you’re planning to cycle from Canada to Mexico - just a mere 2,745 miles, I think.”

Prince Harry also thanked Niekerk for his service, saying: “Thank you for your continued service and commitment to others. I’m sure your whole family is incredibly proud of you. I’m proud of you. We’re all proud of you… there’s a reason you were chosen for this.”

The Duke of Sussex also offered Niekerk a chance to meet him, saying: “I would love to meet you even if it’s over a Zoom, but yeah, full respect, mate. Well done, love it and catch you soon, cheers.”