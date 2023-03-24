Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned ‘America’s waking up’: ‘Tides changing’

File Footage

Experts have just warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about the changing tides amid rumors that America's finally waking up to their antics.



The conversation began once the TalkTV's Royal Tea panel sat down to discuss the negative impacts of the book.

There, royal photographer Arthur Edwards stepped in and said, “It's better than the book that Harry wrote because I didn't enjoy that, seeing the way he rubbished some of the people that work hard for this country. I thought that was outrageous.”



“I think America [is] waking up to Harry and Meghan. I think they're saying that they're not such a golden couple that everybody thought they were and I think this is probably the start of it.”

“It'll be interesting in what the sales are for it. I hope its outsells your book, Harry, anyway.”