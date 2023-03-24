Prince Harry sparks ‘dual planning’ as risk of ‘no-show’ grows

Palace officials are reportedly counting on ‘dual’ plans for King Charles’ Coronation as ‘there is no assurance’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will attend the Coronation as of yet.
These admissions and accusations have been brought to light by a royal insider.
Per their findings, there are two game plans being drawn up, for King Charles’ Coronation.
Reportedly, “One includes Harry and Meghan and one doesn’t," according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.
However, as of now “timings are all approximate at this stage, but they are working towards a timetable now.”
This revelation follows an admission by The Sun’s sources who promise, “Harry and Meg will not be involved in any family procession or appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony to greet thousands of well-wishers in The Mall.”
