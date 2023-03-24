Parineeti Chopra talks about her 'big break-up': 'It was the worst time in my life because..'

Parineeti Chopra has been recently spotted outside a restaurant with politician Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra exclusively talks about the worst heartbreak of her life.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Ishaqzaade actor spoke casually about her breakup with rumoured boyfriend Charit Desai.

She stated: “I have gone through one big heartbreak, and I think it’ll be the only one. Honestly, I was a mess. It was the worst time in my life because I had not seen any kind of rejection until then. I needed my family the most. But if anything changed in terms of maturity, it’s all because of that. I thank God for giving me that phase early on in my life.”

When she was asked to give updates about her latest boyfriend, Chopra responded: “I like to keep some mystery around it. I don’t like to confirm or deny it.”

At present, there are rumours of her dating politician Raghav Chadha. The duo was also clicked outside a restaurant together on March 23.

Fans are speculating if it was just a casual meetup or there is something going on between the two.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in film Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, reports Indiatoday.