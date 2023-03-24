Brie Larson ‘confirms’ Elijah Allan-Blitz breakup: ‘I don’t’ have work or love’

Famed Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson has finally broken her silence over the rumored breakup from Elijah Allan-Blitz.

The actor broke it all down in her most recent interview with Harpers Bazaar, for the April issue.

Attempting to highlight her future plans and breakup decision, Larson admitted, “I don't have a next job. I don't have a home. I don't have a partner. I don't have a plan. I'm just completely open.”

Shortly before their split the duo even collaborated professionally, for their short film Remembering.

Per the duo, at the D3 expo that occurred in September, they explained their inspiration to Collider and claimed, “It was the pandemic, and we were needing to be creative.”

“We had been watching movies from our childhood and digging into all of these things. One day, Elijah went into the office, and I feel like it was within 20 minutes, but maybe it was an hour, he had this whole concept.”