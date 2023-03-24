Prince Harry says 'Remembrance Day' showed him he would lose his 'titles'

Prince Harry realised he was going to lose his titles ahead of the Palace announcement.

In 2020, both Harry and his wife Meghan Markle lost their patronages after a year in review of Megxit.

Writing in memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits: “In all honesty, I hadn’t been totally surprised when the Palace cut ties. I’d had a sneak preview months earlier. Just before Remembrance Day I’d asked the Palace if someone could lay a wreath for me at the Cenotaph, since, of course, I couldn’t be there. Request denied.”

Harry continues: “In that case, I said, could a wreath be laid somewhere else in Britain on my behalf? Request denied. In that case, I said, perhaps a wreath could be laid somewhere in the Commonwealth, anywhere at all, on my behalf? Request denied. Nowhere in the world would any proxy be permitted to lay any sort of wreath at any military grave on behalf of Prince Harry, I was told”