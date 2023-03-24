Prince Harry 'watched Meghan Markle face' as doctor walked into room

Prince Harry recalls the traumatic experience of losing his second child.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’, pens how the ‘Suits’ alum was under intense pressure from media as she tried to save her friends from their vilified attacks.

He pens: “She’d been staying up late, night after night, trying to work out how to save these people, and now, on our first morning in the new house, she reported abdominal pains. And bleeding. Then she collapsed to the floor. We raced to the local hospital.”

He adds: “When the doctor walked into the room, I didn’t hear one word she said, I just watched her face, her body language. I already knew. We both did. There had been so much blood. Still, hearing the words was a blow. Meg grabbed me, I held her, we both wept. In my life I’ve felt totally helpless only four times.”

Harry continues: “In the back of the car while Mummy and Willy and I were being chased by paps. In the Apache above Afghanistan, unable to get clearance to do my duty. At Nott Cott when my pregnant wife was planning to take her life. And now.”