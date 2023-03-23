Anushka Sharma poses with Virat Kohli at Indian Sports Honors Awards

Anushka Sharma poses in purple gown with hubby Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pose at the red carpet of Indian Sports Honors Awards.

Anushka took to her Instagram earlier today and uploaded pictures of herself posing with hubby Kohli.

Anushka is dressed in a stunning purple gown while Virat opted for a black three piece dinner suit. In series of pictures, they pose with each other and share smiles as well. Anushka put a red heart in the caption.



Anushka and Virat attended Indian Sports Honors 2023. Their fans were very excited to witness them together. Recently, Virat talked about how he was nervous around Anushka when they met for the first time.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen in Chakda Xpress next.