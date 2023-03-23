Prince Harry may use royal card to avoid deportation from US

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry, who stepped down as senior working royal in 2020 and relocated to the US with his wife Meghan Markle, seems to be in hot waters after his boasting about the drug use in his memoir.



The Duke of Sussex has been facing massive backlash since he admitted to using recreational drugs in his book Spare. He may be struggling to keep his US visa in place, according to reports.

A report in the Daily Mail revealed that a conservative research institute is in a heated dispute with US officials who are rejecting requests to publish details of Prince Harry's visa application.

There are speculations that Harry is allegedly using his royal card and connections to get out of the controversy. The Duke, as per critics, could face deportation if details of his visa revealed.

The Heritage Foundation claimed that Prince Harry's visa application should be made public so that it can be known whether he revealed about his use of drugs before entering the US or not.

“This request is in the public interest in light of the potential revocation of Prince Harry’s visa for illicit substance use and further questions regarding the Prince’s drug use and whether he was properly vetted before entering the United States,” the director of the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, Mike Howell, said.

A spokesman for the US State Department said as per the report, “Visa records are confidential under Section 222(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA); therefore, we cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases.”

In Spare, Meghan's hubby Prince Harry admitted to using cocaine, cannabis and magic mushrooms, claiming that psychedelics and marijuana “really helped” him deal with his “trauma”, while cocaine use for him was more of a “social thing”.