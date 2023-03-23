Aditya Roy Kapur plays double role in Gumraah, trailer released

Aditya Roy Kapur took up a challenging yet convincing role of a suspect in Gumraah who is being investigated by cops for murder of a young man. The trailer opens with shot of the picture of suspect.
Aditya plays a double role for the first time in his career. Mrunal Thakur and Roniy Bose play the characters of police officers who are chasing the murderers but also consider each other possible suspects.
Mrunal took to her Instagram and shared the trailer of film with a caption that said, “There are two sides to every story, truth and lies, but in this story, there is a crime and one who is lost!” The movie is inspired by true events and Vardhan Ketkar, director is very excited about his alone directorial debut.
