Jimin from BTS’ new song labelled unfit for broadcast

One of the songs 'Face-Off' is being deemed especially inappropriate

Songs from K-pop group BTS’ Jimin’s solo debut album have been deemed unfit for broadcasting. The singer’s full album is set to come out on March 24th along with the title track Like Crazy.

According to Koreaboo, reports started appearing on March 22nd that KBS had reviewed all of the songs from the upcoming album and had decided that three of them were not fit for broadcast. Those tracks are Like Crazy, Face-Off and Alone.

The album will have a total of six songs with Jimin being credited as a co-writer for five of them and BTS member RM being credited for three. One of the songs, Face-Off, which is composed by RM is being deemed especially inappropriate because of slang, expletives and indecent terms.

Jimin also came out with the pre-release track for his album called Set Me Free Pt. 2 which became an instant success.