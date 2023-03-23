Jisoo from Blackpink shatters record before her solo debut

Her single album and debut track are set to come out on March 31st

K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo has broken the record for the highest stock of pre-orders for any solo female artist in history. Her single album and debut track are set to come out on March 31st.

On March 20th, Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment announced that Jisoo’s solo debut album Me has surpassed 950,000 stock pre-orders. These numbers make her the first female soloist to reach this benchmark.

YG Entertainment added: “Considering that there are still 11 days left until the album’s release, it may be worth looking forward to [Jisoo] securing the title of first female K-pop solo ‘million seller.'”

If Jisoo indeed does manage to become a million-seller, she will be joining the ranks of Baekhyun from the group EXO, Jin from BTS and Seo Taiji from Seo Taiji and Boys.