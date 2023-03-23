'Swarm' co-creator thinks Beyoncé has seen the show after she wrote her a letter

Swarm has grabbed massive attention and its co-creator Janine Nabers has predicted that Beyoncé might have watched the latest Amazon Prime thriller series.

The latest show, which stars Chloe Bailey, Dominique Fishback, Damson Idris and Billie Eilish in prominent roles, is inspired by Beyoncé‘s fanbase, the Beyhive.

Since the show’s premiere on March 17, Beyoncé fans have been anticipating if the Cuff It singer has seen it.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Nabers, who co-created the series with Donald Glover, confirmed that she made Beyoncé aware of Swarm and its premise while the show was in production.

“She knows about the show,” said Nabers, adding that a lot of people who are close to her work behind the scenes of the show.

“I wrote her a letter basically being like, ‘Yo, you’re great. I love you. This is a show that we’re working on. These are the people that are writing on it.’ She’s worked with a lot of the people who have worked on our show. It’s a family.”

Though Nabers has reached out to Beyoncé about Swarm, she also revealed that she has never met her in person.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has not publicly commented on Swarm yet.