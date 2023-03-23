Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are fans of 'Yellowstone'

Jennifer Lopez “really likes Yellowstone", actor Ben Affleck shared on the The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Affleck who appeared on the podcast alongside Matt Damon to promote their new film, AIR, said:

"Part of me thinks she’s really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and [Kelly Reilly]."

"Jen showed me a clip on Instagram of a monologue [Reilly] has in a car about the ways to become rich. She was like ‘I love this story with these two," and I was like, ‘Wait a minute, with Cole [Hauser]?’”

Trio Hauser, Affleck, and Matt Damon all worked together while filming School Ties in 1992.

Matt Damon added that he's "always mystified that Cole wasn’t a giant movie star."

Damon further revealed that even as a 16-year-old on the set of School Ties, Hauser was "the sweetest soul."

Hauser is "very convincing as that guy,” Affleck said.

“I think America believes he is Rip.” Wait, Cole Hauser isn't not Rip in real life? That may be Yellowstone's biggest shocker yet.

Yellowstone is an American neo-Western drama created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson that premiered on June 20, 2018, on Paramount Network. The series stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham.

The show follows clashes along the shared borders of the Yellowstone Ranch, a large cattle ranch, the Broken Rock Indian reservation, Yellowstone National Park and land developers.