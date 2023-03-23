King Charles ‘building bridges’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is ‘consistent’: Here’s why

King Charles may have a knack for mediating feuds given his track record.

According to royal biographer, Gareth Russell, the King’s treatment towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle draws parallel to how he treated his uncle Edward VIII, when he abdicated the throne to marry Wallis Simpson, a two-time divorcee, via Express.co.uk.

Edward VIII lived with his wife in France after they tied the knot there without any family members in attendance.

On the topic of why Charles extended an ‘olive branch’ to his younger son and his wife with the Coronation invitation, Russell pointed out the King’s “track record” of “building bridges.”

“This has become a recurring theme in his life, actually,” he explained on US Weekly’s Royally Us podcast. “In the late 1960s and early 1970s when Charles was still pretty young, he was one of the only members of the Royal Family who was prepared to go over to Paris to visit his great uncle the ex-King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson.”

Russell added, “He said to the Queen Mother and to the Queen ‘I think we should be trying to build bridges between this side of the family, I think his uncle and his aunt, should be brought back into the fold a bit.’

“So, there is a past track record of Charles doing things like this so, in that sense, it’s consistent with what we know of him as a person.”

Although, Russell noted that there is still a difference when it comes to the Sussexes. In fact, he terms it as a good “PR move” on the King’s part.

“I also think you catch more with honey than vinegar, to quote the old proverb,” the royal biographer said. “I think if one side – rightly or wrongly – is perceived as being the side that complains and has had a real run of publicity of interviews that are stating the same thing in slightly different words each time then a very sensible PR move is for you to say nothing and when you do say something to say something positive.

“So, I think it’s probably a mixture of personality and pragmatism that has prompted him to do that.”