Courteney Cox channels inner Monica Geller for a ‘clean sweep’ of the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Fame alum from the hit sitcom Friends, Courteney Cox, has just channeled her inner Monica to clean up the stars the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The star shared a video of the entire thing over on Instagram.

In the video she could be seen walking around with a roll of paper towels, and a spray bottle.

She also had on a pair of basic blue jeans, and a grey full sleeved shirt.

Not only did she give her own star a good scrub, she also went around cleaning those around her, like Jennifer Aniston’s, Reese Witherspoon’s and even Lara Dern’s.



The video was also captioned with the words, “Someone’s gotta do it.”