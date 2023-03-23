Prince Harry says spending Diana's inheritance is 'last resort'

Prince Harry admits he was desperate for the security of Meghan Markle and Archie.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he and his wife stayed up many nights planning ways to get hands on money.
He pens: “The question of how to pay for a home and security kept Meg and me awake at nights. We could always spend some of my inheritance from Mummy, we said, but that felt like a last resort.”
Harry adds: “We saw that money as belonging to Archie. And his sibling. It was then that we learned Meg was pregnant.”
